Sevilla wants to shield Bryan Gil with a clause of more than 100 million

03/31/2021 at 12:55 PM CEST

The irruption of Bryan gil is among one of the most positive news of this new generation of ‘La Roja’ footballers.

The footballer, currently playing in Eibar but owned by Sevilla, He has already made his debut with the senior team under the guidance of Luis Enrique and his good performances in LaLiga have already raised more than one eyebrow.

In Seville, Bryan has a contract until June 2023, and an exit clause of about 50 million euros, relatively low due to how the market has moved in recent years.

That is why the Nervión club is already considering renewing Bryan Gil, according to ‘AS’, and wants to place a buyout clause of at least 100 million euros, up to even 150, to scare away the clubs that want to sign him, such as Barça.

In the Sánchez Pizjuán already procedures have started to start negotiating the new contract of the already international with Spain, since within the club they see a bet for the future, to keep him in the club, at least two more years, until 2025.

At the moment, according to the same medium, the parties are not close to being able to close the dealAlthough Monchi’s objective of shielding Bryan Gil is clear and he has already communicated it to his representatives.