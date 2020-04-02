Monchi is already starting to design Sevilla from next season. Despite the fact that this course has not yet come to an end, since it is not known how or when it will end due to the coronavirus crisis, the sports director from Seville has been working for a long time on the planning of 2020/21. One of the positions with less certainty is the one on the left, since Sergio Reguilón will return to Real Madrid after his loan and Escudero It is not having as much protagonism as in previous seasons.

In those, the head of the sports plot of Seville has set his eyes on Layvin Kurzawa, left-back from PSG who ends his contract at the end of the season with the Parisian club, or when FIFA rules if the competition goes beyond June 30 due to the global health alert due to the coronavirus.

Competition and high tab

The Gallic striker is a market opportunity for any club in Europe that wants to reinforce that demarcation. In fact, it has also been related to Barcelona in the last hours. According to Canal + France, Sevilla de Monchi has the PSG footballer on its agenda, although the competition to get their services will be fierce, and the fact that the contract ends makes his salary may be exorbitant for the entity from Seville.

This year Kurzawa has played 23 games for PSG, 14 of them in Ligue 1, where he has scored a goal and given an assist. The French team paid € 25 million for him in 2015 to Monaco and now he sees how in June (or when the season ends) he will go free and free. In fact, PSG is also looking for a left back in the market and one of the options is Achraf, who although he is right-handed can play with his leg changed in the defense’s left-handed lane.