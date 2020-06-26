The emotions of day 32 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Seville seek to take advantage of their local status to add a new victory that brings them closer to the Champions, they will receive a Valladolid who will try to ring the bell Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Time and Canal Sevilla vs Valladolid

Campus: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm from Spain. 3:00 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Seville vs Valladolid LIVE

The box of Seville He is having a great campaign fighting to stay in the Champions League zone. After 31 days they add 14 wins, 11 draws and have been beaten 6 times.

The Nervionenses They come from a good draw last day when they visited Villarreal in a duel in which they went down a couple of times, but with goals from Sergio Escudero and Munir managed to equalize for a 2-2 final.

For his part, the Valladolid he is fulfilling a good tournament fighting for his salvation. After 31 dates they add 7 wins, 13 draws and have fallen 11 times.

The Pucela comes from a good draw last day when they received Getafe in a clash where Enes Unal appeared to save the final 1-1.

As he Seville As the Valladolid they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a great step in the search for their goals; in the general table we find the Nervionenses in fourth position with 53 points, while the Pucela It ranks fifteenth with 34 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Seville vs Valladolid.

Sevilla vs Valladolid LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 32 Spanish League 2019-2020