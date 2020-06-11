After a long wait of more than 3 months, this Thursday, June 11, the activity of the Spanish League 2019-2020 with a great match, where the Seville will seek to take advantage of their local status to return with a win against a Betis you get a major hit on your visit to the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Time and Canal Sevilla vs Betis

Campus: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm from Spain. 3:00 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar Partidazo in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Sevilla vs Betis LIVE

The box of Seville It has been one of the leading teams, it was playing a good role, ranking third after adding 13 wins, 8 draws and 6 lost games, so it will be necessary to see how the break affects them.

The Nervionenses They had their last game on March 7 when they visited Atlético de Madrid signing a good 2-2 draw with goals from Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos.

For his part, the Betis He was having an irregular tournament and they hope the break will favor them to fight for European positions. They add 8 wins, 9 draws and 10 lost games.

The last clash of the Betic It was on March 8 when they achieved a huge 2-1 victory over Real Madrid with goals from Sidnei and Cristian Tello.

As he Seville As the Betis they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to gain confidence in this resumption of the championship; in the general table we find the Nervionenses in third place with 47 points, while the Betic marching twelfths with 33 units in The league. At the end of the birth we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Seville vs Betis.

