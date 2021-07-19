Sevilla starts the second part of the preseason

The Seville returns this Monday to training in the sports city after completing the first part of the preseason in the Alicante town of Algorfa and after leaving good feelings in the first friendly match, a 4-0 against Coventry at the Pinatar Arena last Saturday.

Those of Julen Lopetegui, who had the rest day this Sunday, returned from San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia) to Seville after the game against the English and will exercise from today in the capital of Seville before moving this Thursday 22 to La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), where they will be measured in the second test of the summer at UD Las Palmas.

After the match against the Canaries, the squad will go to the Portuguese Algarve, to the town of Lagos, to complete the preparation with the second preseason ‘stage’, in which four of the internationals who are still rushing their vacations, those present at the Eurocup, Jules Koundé and Luuk de Jong, and the Copa América champions with Argentina Papu Gómez and Marcos Acuña.

Before starting the League, the Sevilla players still have one more match pending in the United Kingdom, on August 7 against Aston Villa, although beforehand the club is working to close some more friendly during the concentration in Portugal. Lopetegui’s men make their debut in the League against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday 15 at the Sanchez Pizjuán (10:15 pm).