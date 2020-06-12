Soccer has returned and, as in life, it is not only about appearance. It is worth going really. Sevilla is probably not as stylish as Betis is sometimes. But it is much more team. His incontestable triumph in the derby once again demonstrated the difference between an applicant to play the Champions League and another who wanders around the middle of the table. Sevilla, more forceful and much more mature, dominating in both areas, established victory in the great work of its two centrals, Koundé and Diego Carlos, plus the profession of a footballer who understands the game perfectly, Fernando’s case . Settled in that triangle and the depth of Ocampos and Munir, Sevilla competed much better than Betis, unable to shoot between Vaclik’s three suits.

The only excuse that can be used in verdiblanco is to regret the play that gave rise to the first local goal. A debatable penalty from Bartra to De Jong. But then Fernando scored to consolidate the superiority of Sevilla, always with very clear ideas. At Betis, for example, the lineup of Guido Rodríguez was not understood or why Fekir entered the game so little stuck to the right wing. In football’s return, the derby marked the distance that separates the first two teams from the capital of Andalusia.

There were immutable signs of identity in Sevilla and Betis 93 days later. Soccer returned and with it a special and strange derby, which reflected much of what was shown throughout the championship. Those of Lopetegui are a team of good physical deployment and a lot of center to the area, in which soccer players like Ocampos and Munir shine, who have grown in the times of confinement and who played ahead of colleagues of the Banega hierarchy.

Ocampos hit the squad with the soul in the first half and Koundé and De Jong destroyed the Betis defense with two excellent movements, culminating with both heads that did not enter Joel’s goal by a miracle. Opposite, Rubi’s men went back to their old ways. It is a team that always comes out playing and that, at times, plays soccer well. However, it lacks tusk and, also, defensive forcefulness. A beautiful and brave Betis, but without danger. Thus, the details of Canales and Fekir had little continuity.

Sevilla, more insistent and more dynamic, prevailed without finding, that yes, the reward of the goal. Betis, less intense, more rushed, came alive to rest. Of course, unable to shoot inside the three posts of Vaclik’s goal and with some insignificant players in the game, the case of Guido Rodríguez and Aleñá.

Sevilla’s superiority had not been reflected in the scoreboard. Until Mateu Lahoz penalized a jump by Bartra on De Jong. Contact with the verdiblanco’s arm existed, although perhaps without the virulence that the maximum penalty demands. Mateu, who is Mateu, did not hesitate. Neither did Ocampos, who threw perfectly to beat Robles. Doubt throughout the week, the Argentine striker returned to show his key role in the game of Sevilla.

The goal broke Betis, hunted shortly afterwards thanks to the strategy game of the Lopetegui team. With so little forcefulness it is difficult to compete at heights. Ocampos prolonged with the heel a corner from Jordán and Fernando finished on goal. Another reality slap on a team that apparently has good intentions. But that, only appearance, for now. Sevilla, practical, kept his advantage against a Betis who tried with everything lost, but had little strength.

The de-escalation was for Sevilla. A stick for Betis. But a success for this return football, however abnormal the situations may be.