Sevilla promises to give war in Valdebebas

05/04/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

As the Barça against him grenade, the Seville he played at home against all odds when the illusion of the Sevilla fans to conquer the league throne rose every minute that passed. It seemed that it was the team that reached the final stage with the most regularity, the most reliable, but the pressure got the better of them and Williams He dismounted them from the title fight just before visiting Valdebebas. But the squad warns, they will fight to the end.

End of two months without losing

With Monday’s loss to him Athletic club (0-1), Sevilla not only virtually said goodbye to the options to win, but also cut a two-month streak without knowing defeat in an official match. In this period, the Sevilla players played nine games -8 in the League and one in the Champions League- in which they accumulated seven victories and two draws. A streak that assured them a new participation in the Champions League in the absence of five days for the conclusion of the championship and that, despite everything, still keeps them with mathematical options to opt for the title.

Two more incentives

In Valdebebas, those of Lopetegui They assure that they will go out to fight, because before them they have the last opportunity to get on the train of the League or, at the very least, to achieve two secondary objectives that can brighten up the final stretch of the season.

On the one hand, it is getting second and getting into the next edition of the Super Cup, one more title that would be within his reach next year and that economically would go very well to the coffers of the Nervión club. And on the other, to get for the first time in its history that a Sevilla goalkeeper is the Zamora of the championship.

Bounou, who did not hide his disappointment after losing to Athletic Club, which was widespread in all members of the Nervionense squad, has in his hands the challenge of being the best goalkeeper in the League.

Right now he is third in the ranking, with 22 goals conceded in 30 games played (0.73 coefficient), behind Courtois (0.71), with 24 goals in 34 games and Oblak, leader with 22 in 34 games (0 , 65). “We will continue fighting to improve the fourth position,” he promised, before ensuring that they will visit Real Madrid full of energy: “We will go to ‘full’ to improve that position. The team will continue fighting until the end despite everything, “he remarked. A statement of intent for those who doubt that after the puncture on Monday, Lopetegui’s men are going to relax.

Lopetegui, sanctioned

The Sevilla coach will not be able to sit on the bench at the Estadio Di Stéfano. The Basque, very indignant at the end of the match against Athletic Club with the referee’s performance, went to look for the referee Gil Manzano to ask for explanations for some hands of Balenziaga within the area. In the absence of these, Lopetegui received the fifth yellow, which carries a penalty that will prevent him from being on the pitch with his pupils next Sunday.