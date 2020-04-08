Sevilla FC has also decided to resort to the Temporary Employment Regulation File “Due to force majeure” due to the coronavirus crisis. After a few weeks studying the situation, the club from Seville requested the ERTE before the authorities of the Junta de Andalucía. A decision that, among other measures, will involvea 70 percent reduction in the salaries of players and coaching staff of their professional teams.

The group from Seville indicated that, “As it is public and notorious”, the stoppage of activities sports by the State of Alarm decreed by the Government have “substantially affected the main activity of the club.” For this reason, the Board of Directors decided on Tuesday to present a ERTE «due to force majeure, for the period that the decreed State of Alarm lasts and the activity of this club is affected, “Sevilla said in an official statement.

José Castro and his team assure that they have been “forced” to resort to this “unwanted, but necessary, measure to face one of the most complicated moments in its 130-year history, a situation never experienced before that requires effort, sacrifice and commitment of all members of the institution ”, from managers to workers.

All affected

This file will affect 360 workers, 254 from the sports structure and 106 from the non-sports structure, and it consists, “fundamentally”, of the reduction of the working day of a part of the workforce, “suspending only those contracts directly linked to activities that cannot be carried out”. So, in relation to professional teams, ERTE will mean a reduction of “70 percent” of the day of technicians and players, “both the first male and female teams, and players and technicians from the quarry.”

In this sense, the Board of Directors thanked «The predisposition» of the first squad and the technical staff sevillistas to reach a principle of agreement “of greater scope that will materialize in the coming days.” For their part, the board and executives will “voluntarily” reduce their salaries with the aim of «Between all of us, bear this serious situation and contribute to the economic viability and sustainability of the entity ».