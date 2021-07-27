Sevilla looks for central – Superdeporte

Boateng interested in Nervión .

The French Jules Koundé seems to have the hours counted at Sevilla. The central defender has reached an agreement with Chelsea, and the London club only has to reach an agreement with Sevilla for the player to pack his bags. The people of Seville have requested 70 million euros, although lThe initial offer of the ‘blues’ is 50 plus a player, which could well be Kurt Zouma or Emerson.

Before the interest of Chelsea, those of Nervión have set to work in search of a central, since Koundé’s march was sung and it would only be necessary to know how much. The club has a full safe after the sale of Bryan Gil to Tottenham and the sale of French.

The focus is now on Boateng, who after finalizing his contract with Bayern last season, has been free to negotiate with any club. If they seize the services of the 32-year-old central defender, Sevilla would not spend money on his incorporation and could focus on strengthening other areas of the pitch.

With the more than probable departure of Koundé, the team would stay with Diego Carlos, Rekik, Gnagnon and Sergi Gómez of bolts in the rear, although these last three do not seem to count for the directive and they are looking for an exit in this summer market.