“Sevilla likes to earn their status on the pitch”

04/22/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

EFE

The president of Sevilla, José Castro, confirmed this Thursday that Sevilla was not invited to be part of the Superliga, during the appearance after the meeting in which all LaLiga clubs unanimously rejected the project, except Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who were not invited.

“Sevilla have not been invited, but Sevilla like to earn their status on the pitch. We cannot destroy the passion. Sevilla show off their Sevillana, something we have been doing and want to continue doing in the 21st century. Our motto, ‘never give up’, does not fit with a closed competition, “he said.

Castro defended that “all clubs have the right to achieve sporting milestones and for that they have to be able to be there and not be by decree “.

“Effort must be rewarded and it is rewarded by achieving important things. It is a matter of working, having wisdom and management and in the current system it can be done. We have long been winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League, “he added.