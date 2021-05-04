Sevilla let a two-month streak escape without losing

05/04/2021 at 2:35 PM CEST

The Seville suffered a hard defeat by the slightest against the Athletic club this Monday, something that takes him away from the possibility of fighting for the title in the Santander League. In this way, he let a two-month winning streak escape without losing and took a hard blow of reality after a period in which he dreamed of everything.

Seven victories and two draws accumulated those of Julen lopetegui before the visit of the Athletic to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. That streak allowed him to reach the final stretch of The league with options to everything and a place in the next group stage of Champions League under the arm. The defeat on Monday takes away almost all the chances of finishing first, although by numbers it is still not ruled out.

Thus ended the great streak of a team that began the month of March badly injured. The cruel elimination in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey before him Barcelona and defeat before him Borussia Dortmund on Champions League they left him very touched, causing losses in the League against Barcelona Y Elche. However, when he began to focus all the attention on domestic competition, he began to chain victory after victory.

It was precisely after the defeat in Elche when Sevilla re-emerged. And it is that the sensational dynamics began in the Champions League return in Dortmund where, despite being eliminated, they tied at two and fought until the end to force the extension. Later the derby would come against him Betis, that those of Lopetegui would solve with a goal of Youssef En-Nesyri.

A pending match against him came again Elche, although things had changed. The Andalusians won 2-0 and later reaped a draw in Valladolid, which actually tasted like a triumph upon reaching the equalizer at the last minute thanks to a goal from Bond, who had gone up to finish off in the aftermath of the match.

From there until this Monday, there were five games won in a row, before Atlético de Madrid (1-0), Celtic (3-4), Real society (1-2), I raised (0-1) and grenade (2-1), with which it was certified to secure the fourth place in the classification and the possibility of fighting for the title began to be glimpsed.

After the defeat against Athletic, the team has four league games ahead in which it can improve its classification and surpass the points record set in the 2014-15 season, in which it reached 76 points. To pass this mark, you must get seven of the twelve that are still in play.

Julen Lopetegui’s men will have a day off this Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, they will start preparing for next Sunday’s game in Valdebebas before him Real Madrid, where the Basque coach will not be about to see the fifth yellow card of the season against Athletic.