Sevilla launches offer to Sergio Ramos that remains unrenewed for Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos, captain and still a Real Madrid player, still does not renew with the ‘Merengue’ team and has until June 30 to reach an agreement otherwise his next destination would be Seville, the home club of the ‘Camas’ defender who would have already made him an offer but would be well below the expectations of the four-time Champions League champion.

According to information from Juanma Rodríguez for the Chiringuito de Jugones y del Primer Palo, Sevilla would have already sent Sergio Ramos an offer for five years and with a salary of 7 million euros per season.

As detailed in the information, Ramos would not be very convinced of the offer and would seek to renew with Real Madrid and accept the 10% salary cut that he had initially negotiated.

However, this situation remains to be seen, since the club led by Florentino Pérez would not be very convinced to renew the captain, since their priorities go through other matters, such as the renewal of the Frenchman Raphael Varane.

“RAMOS has an OFFER from SEVILLA. 5 years and € 7 MILLION net per year,” Juanma revealed during the sports show with Josep Pedrerol.

With this, Ramos would have to consider a salary reduction compared to what he earned at Real Madrid, but we would have to wait for the decision of the former captain of the Spanish National Team.

With Real Madrid, Ramos played 671 official matches, registering 101 goals and 40 assists.

