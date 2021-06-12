Sevilla: Julen Lopetegui praises the League MX competition system

Coach Julen Lopetegui lived a historic 2020-2021 season with Sevilla after his failure on the bench of the Real Madrid, by consuming the best record of points in the institution in the Spanish League, finishing in fourth place.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, the Spanish strategist confessed to being a fan of Liga MX, filling with praise the organization and the soccer style that he sees in every game in Mexican soccer.

“Mexico has a huge soccer tradition and has a very organized league, very interesting. Of course I follow the league, I know Mexican soccer. I know that Cruz Azul was champion after 23 years and that it was very exciting,” he said.

In addition, coach Julen Lopetegui left open the possibility of being able to direct a team in the MX League in the future given the excellent conditions it presents within Mexican soccer and in the clubs.

“Liga MX looks very well organized, which has very good stadiums and great fans. Why not think about training here?” He declared.

