Sevilla joins the fight for LaLiga

04/13/2021 at 12:16 PM CEST

All focused on the great battle for the first place between Atlético, Madrid and Barça, in order of classification, Sevilla, who have been hanging around the Champions League all season, are stealthily approaching first place. Without the pressure to which the three above are subjected, the team led by Lopetegui, will try to continue adding to, if they get lost, give the big blow. They already beat Simeone’s men a week ago, thus helping to tighten the championship.

Last Monday, after a ‘crazy’ game against Celta, in Vigo, which ended with 7 goals and comebacks included for both teams, Sevilla stood just 6 points behind the lead, four behind Barça, with whom they have already played their two games and 5 of Madrid, which they will face five days from now. If they keep up the rhythm, they could reach the match against the Whites, matchday 35, being able to turn LaLiga upside down. On that same day, Barça and Atlético de Madrid will also face each other.

Those of Lopetegui, right now, tie with Madrid for performance in the last 5 days. Both have achieved add 13 of the last 15 possible points.

Fewer scorers than the three above, the Basque coach has managed to put together a solid block in defense. Against Celta they received three, but they continue, along with Zidane’s, being the second least thrashed team in the championship with 24, by 20 from Atlético.

Valuation of 100, times Lopetegui, the most winner

The coach with the best winning average in the history of Sevilla, played his 100th game on the Seville bench in Bailando. With the achievement of the last Europa League and his good performances in LaLiga, Lopetegui accumulates 60% of victories, to which 21 draws and 19 defeats must be added.

After the meeting, he commented the following: “I keep the mentality of the team to turn it around in a difficult moment and look for solutions“, to add that:” We have looked for it, we have believed in it and we have had the reward for so much effort “.

A complicated schedule

Sevilla will not have it easy at all to confirm that they want to be there and that they want to dispute the league title against the great clubs of the country. The defense of the candidacy will begin in Anoeta, against the Real Sociedad recently proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey of 2020. They also play to secure their place in the Europa League, so they will go all out in their stadium. “Now it’s time to recover well from this game and prepare another very hard what will be before Real society, cup champion, of the best teams of First”Lopetegui said.

In the following commitments, they will face rivals of half table until, as we have commented, they will have to visit Real Madrid in a match that may be key to the outcome of the championshipIt also depends on what happens between culés and colchoneros.

In the penultimate week they will visit Villarreal and in the last week, they can see their faces against an Alavés who is fighting to save himself.

Comebacks in the Cup and fired fighting from Europe

They have fought in both competitions, playing three matches a week for a long period, but in the end, Barça beat them back in the Cup semifinals from a 3-1 initial Pizjuán, with a goal from Piqué in the last minute at the Camp Nou and, in the Champions League, after overcoming the group stage, a Borussia Dortmund led by the fearsome Haaland, kicked them out of the top European competition, but not before, therefore, fighting it until the last minute. A shot blocked by a Borusser defender in the final moments could have forced extra time and put them fully into the tie.

Now, freed from parties, Lopetegui has room to prepare each of the matches that they have left to play in LaLiga. They will fight it, that’s for sure.