Sevilla is still waiting for Chelsea’s offer for Koundé

Jules Kooundé It will surely end this season in the Premier League, in the ranks of Chelsea, but at the moment in Seville there is no formal offer for the player, who would already have an agreement for five seasons with the London club at the rate of more than 4 million euros gross per salary season.

The Andalusian club wishes to receive uan amount close to its termination clause (80 million euros), but is aware of how the market is, and although it does not initially want the inclusion of players in the operation, Yes, he would accept the arrival of Kurt Zouma, a 26-year-old French central defender who already interested Monchi in the past. However, the preference of the Sevilla sports director in these cases has always been that they be treated as independent operations. For example, it did so with Monaco in the sale of Wissan Ben Yedder for more than 40 million euros and the subsequent incorporation of Rony Lopes, from the Monegasque club, for about 21 million.

Chelsea, who are very interested in Koundé, initially offered the Italian international full-back Emerson, but Sevilla has that position covered with the Argentine Marco Acuña and, apart from having faith in the boys who come from the quarry (such as the youth international Pablo Pérez), would look for a left back in the market with a more secondary profile. He is interested in reinforcing with a contrasted player precisely the position that Koundé would leave, so the name of Zouma does matter in Sevilla’s plans.

But for the moment the offer that has transpired (which has not officially reached Sevilla of 35 million euros plus Zouma’s pass does not convince the Andalusian club. The negotiation would be stopped in the cataloging of the Chelsea player. The ‘Transfermarkt’ market quotes him at 32 million and Sevilla is clear that he would not pay more than 20-25 million for the Frenchman, so, if he already rejected 55 million from Manchester City for Koundé a year ago, the accounts will not come out. for now.

The operation will finally take place, but it is not at all in the final phase. There is still fabric to cut.