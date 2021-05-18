Sevilla is interested in Guedes

05/18/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

The season finale of Gonçalo Guedes It has not gone unnoticed by anyone. Neither for Monchi, which is already planning the next Sevilla season. It will be a demanding one, repeating presence in the Champions League and with a very high standard in the league. The sports director of the Nervión entity usually makes low-cost bets that work perfectly and are sold at a very high price. With Guedes, however, it would be a different situation. According to ‘Radio Marca Valencia’, the Seville team has already asked for its price.

The Portuguese talent is ‘vox populi’, as well as his irregularity. Guedes left in the first year at Valencia, on 17/18, in which he was on loan from PSG. The club made an effort to seize their services and paid 40 million to keep it in the propiety. However, the following two years were starred by gray injuries and performances who classified his signing as failure.

This course started along the same lines but playing as a second striker he has taken a step forward. He has 5 goals and as many assists in the league, poor numbers but cemented above all in the last days, where he has had a great weight in the team’s game.

Valencia, in a delicate economic situation with a Peter Lim who barely invests and wants to continue selling players, aspires to recover the 40 ‘kilos’ it cost. It is a high number, but Monchi hopes to bring out his negotiating skills and take advantage of the fact that the wind blows in favor. It does not usually go wrong.