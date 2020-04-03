Monchi has Xherdan Shaqiri in the crosshairs to reinforce the attack of the Seville facing the season. The Spanish sports director has always had a predilection for the Swiss footballer, who is having little role in the Liverpool in recent times under the orders of Jurgen Klopp. The English club will listen to offers for it in the summer, but it does not seem like a simple operation.

In the first place, there are more important clubs after the attacker’s steps, who, at 28 years old, consider that it is time to change the air and end up in a team in which they can have a much greater role. Roma and CSKA Moscow, among others, have also asked about Shaqiri, which in the past winter market also had options to go out.

The key is Monchi

Sevilla’s trump card is none other than Monchi. The Sevillian sports director is an expert in convincing this type of footballer to stop at Sánchez Pizjuán and relaunch their careers. In addition, he knows that Lopetegui also knows him well. Winning the player would be the first step and then make an important offer that meets the expectations of Liverpool. In those, the Swiss newspaper Blick assures that Sevilla plans to put some 30 million euros on the table to get Shaqiri’s services.

But the thing does not stop there. Aside from being seduced by Sevilla’s sporting project and the idea of ​​playing in a big one in Spain, the Hispano club will have to scratch their pockets in the form of a salary. The competing clubs will offer a very important chip to the player, superior to what the entity of Nervión can reach, so the idea is propose a longer-lasting contract, with more seasons, and thus compensate that annually you can earn something less.