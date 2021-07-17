Sevilla golea Coventry with the prominence of the youth squad Iván Romero

07/17/2021 at 9:40 PM CEST

Sevilla Fútbol Club has ended its first game of this preseason with a clear thrashing by beating Conventry City, a team from the English Second Division, 4-0 in a clash held at the Pinatar Arena complex and in which the Julen lopetegui They have shown themselves much superior from start to finish despite the many tests carried out and in which the youth squad has taken center stage Ivan romero, with two goals.

With Oscar Rodriguez Acting as a center forward, a position that is not his, very soon the Hispanics took the lead on the scoreboard, specifically in minute 6, with an own goal scored by the central defender John pask with an unfortunate touch for his team after a corner kick.

Despite the greater sevillista dominance at halftime, the minimum advantage was reached, which was increased at the start of the second half with a goal from the Moroccan Oussama Idrissi, with the great execution of a direct foul.

Ivan, with two goals in the six-minute interval, rounded off the victory by making it 3-0 from Carlos Alvarez and dribbling the goalkeeper in 66 and the final 4-0 showing his finishing nose again in 72.

Of the little negative left by the game were the inconvenience suffered by the Brazilian Fernando Reges, which made him retire earlier than expected.

Among the highlights of the meeting is the debut of Juanmi Garcia, the young defender who is the son of the Cartagena goalkeeper of the same name who was international with Spain.

Match sheet

Sevilla Fútbol Club: Bono, Jesús Navas, Sergi Gómez, Fernando, Rekik, Juanlu, Jordán, Rakitic, Suso, Oliver Torres and Óscar Rodríguez. Dmitrovic, José Ángel, Aspar, Juanmi, Pablo Pérez, Pedro Ortiz, Johansson, Pozo, Idrissi, Carlos Álvarez, Iván Romero, Ocampos and Munir also played.

Coventry City: Wilson, DaCosta, McFadzean, Pask, Eccles, Burroughs, Allen, Hamer, Sheaf, Gyokeres, and Waghorn. Moore, Walker, Shipley, Howley, Rowe, Bapaga and Jodi Jones also played.

Goals: 1-0. Minute 6: Pask, own goal. 2-0. 50th minute: Idrissi. 3-0. Minute 66: Ivan. 4-0. Minute 72: Ivan.

Referee: José David Martínez Montalbán, from the Murcian committee.

Incidents: Friendly match played on the main field of the Pinatar Arena complex without spectators.