Sevilla Femenino beat Atlético de Madrid Femenino at home

04/18/2021 at 1:42 PM CEST

The Seville added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Athletics this sunday in the Jesus Navas. After the result obtained, the Sevilla team is eighth at the end of the match, while the Athletics is seventh.

The match began in an excellent way for the Sevilla team, who premiered the light with a goal from Ana franco in the 11th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

The second half of the duel started in a positive way for him Atlético de Madrid Women, which equaled the meeting with a bit of Laurent in the 52nd minute. However, the home side put their team ahead thanks to a goal from Zenatha coleman in minute 57. But later the mattress team achieved the equalizer through a goal from Tounkara in the 91st minute. Sevilla Women with a new goal from Zenatha coleman, who thus achieved a double in injury time, specifically in 92, thus ending the duel with a final result of 3-2.

During the game all possible changes were made. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Amparito, Zenatha coleman, Karlenäs, Rachel Pinel Y Echeverri replacing Ana franco, Virgy, Barge, Pineapple Y Bores, while the changes by the visiting team were Alejandra Bernabé, Ajibade, Laurent, Bonetti Y Van dongen, which entered through Strom, Claudia Iglesias placeholder image, Saints, Njoya Y Laia.

The match referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Karlenäs Y Almudena and by the Athletics admonished Ludmila Da Silva.

With this victory, the team of Cristian Toro ranked eighth with 36 points at the end of the game, while the team led by Sanchez Vera he ranked seventh with 42 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Rayo Vallecano Women, Meanwhile he Atlético de Madrid Women will play against him Barcelona Women.

Data sheetSevilla Women:Noelia R., Aivi Luik, Lucía, Almudena, Bores (Echeverri, min.77), Virgy (Zenatha Coleman, min.54), Nago C., Pina (Raquel Pinel, min.77), Gabarro (Karlenäs, min. 67), Payne and Ana Franco (Amparito, min.54)Atlético de Madrid Women:Peyraud, Laia (Van Dongen, min.67), Tounkara, Strom (Alejandra Bernabé, min.46), Ntambwe, Claudia Iglesias (Ajibade, min.46), Mesi, Amanda, Santos (Laurent, min.46), Ludmila Da Silva and Njoya (Bonetti, min.46)Stadium:Jesus NavasGoals:Ana Franco (1-0, min. 11), Laurent (1-1, min. 52), Zenatha Coleman (2-1, min. 57), Tounkara (2-2, min. 91) and Zenatha Coleman (3 -2, min. 92)