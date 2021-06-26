Sevilla Femenino adds three points after defeating Espanyol Femenino 2-1

06/26/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The Seville won 2-1 at Espanyol Women this Saturday on the last day of the Primera Iberdrola, ending its time in the competition with a victory. The Sevilla Women came wanting to get back on the road to victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous duel against Athletic Club Women. On the part of the visiting team, the Espanyol Women did not go through the tables with a score of 3-3 against the Madrid CFF. The locals, at the end of the match, placed eighth in the standings, while the Espanyol Women he stayed in sixteenth place.

The game started in a favorable way for the Catalan team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Szymanowski in minute 33, ending the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

The second period started positively for the Sevilla Women, who put the tie thanks to a bit of Rachel Pinel in the 51st minute. The local team again added, which turned the score around establishing the 2-1 through a goal from Payne at 74 minutes, concluding the duel with the result of 2-1.

During the match all possible changes were made. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Ana Franco, Lucy, Karlenäs, Armengol Y Abrahamsson replacing Rachel Pinel, Teresa Merida, Virgy, Amparito Y Payne, while the changes by the visiting team were Maya, Laura, Gimenez, Nicart Y Brenda, which entered through Soldevila, Sara, Irene, Elba Y Letti.

The match referee showed five yellow cards. Of the two teams, Pineapple Y Maite of the local team and Vanegas, Maya Y Dossey of the visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

The Seville occupied the eighth place in the qualifying table with 45 points after the dispute of this match corresponding to the last day of the Primera Iberdrola, while the Spanish it was placed in sixteenth position with 25 points, occupying a place of relegation to Second Division.

Data sheetSevilla Women:Noelia R., Maite, Echeverri, Toro, Amparito (Armengol, min.83), Pina, Virgy (Karlenäs, min.72), Teresa Merida (Lucía, min.71), Zenatha Coleman, Raquel Pinel (Ana Franco, min .65) and Payne (Abrahamsson, min.84)Espanyol Women:Dossey, Perez, Vanegas, Soldevila (Maya, min.14), Elba (Nicart, min.88), Letti (Brenda, min.89), Szymanowski, Sara (Laura, min.59), Lombi, Irene (Giménez, min.88) and BaudetStadium:Jesus NavasGoals:Szymanowski (0-1, min. 33), Raquel Pinel (1-1, min. 51) and Payne (2-1, min. 74)