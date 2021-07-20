Sevilla FC: Sevilla and Tottenham negotiate for Bryan Gil

Bryan gil could be transferred soon to Tottenham. According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Seville Y Tottenham they already negotiate for the midfielder in exchange for some 25 million euros plus variables and the rights for the club Nervin of the Argentine midfielder Erik lamela.

The Barbatean, who has returned this summer to the Spanish ranks after a brilliant transfer to the Eibar, is one of the players with the most projection on the current national scene and Spurs they have come after him. An operation in progress.