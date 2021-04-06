Sevilla FC: Lopetegui equals the league numbers of Emery and Sampaoli

With 58 league points

Julen Lopetegui, who is in his second season as coach of Sevilla FC, equals at this point in the league championship, with nine games to go, the 58 points that the Seville team had in the 2014-15 season with Unai Emery in the bench and those of the 2016-17 with the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.

The sevillistas added another victory on Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, the 18th so far in the tournament, and also with the courage to do so against the leader of the classification, Atlético de Madrid.

This makes them consolidate in the fourth position of the table and keep intact the objective of being the next campaign again in the Champions League, but also Lopetegui manages to equal the highest record of points in the history of the club in the First division at this point of the campaign, the club recalls this Monday in a report it has made public.

Sevilla FC was third with Juande Ramos and broke his record with Unai Emery

The best campaign in the recent history of Sevilla FC in the qualifying aspect was 2006-07, when he finished third with Juande Ramos as coach, although with nine games remaining he had three points less than now, while in the points section At the end of a League, the record is held by Unai Emery in that season 14-15, which ended with 76.

With those numbers, and the team already only focused on LaLiga after falling in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and in the eighth of the ‘Champions’, Lopetegui has the whole week to prepare for the next game, which will not arrive until next Monday. in Vigo against Celta and that will close the 30th matchday.

