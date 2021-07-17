Sevilla FC: Ivn Romero brightens the premiere with Sevilla’s pre-season victory

Updated 07/17/2021 – 20:49

The Seville Super his first preseason test against the Coventry (4-0) without too many complications and with some little expected proper names. Two well differentiated parts, with a starting eleven with many of the usual headlines (although without a pointed reference), and another in the second period full of homegrown, who are helping in the preseason while the players are still on vacation or with their national teams, such as the Olympians Diego Carlos and Bryan Gil. A goal in own door after a corner kick at the beginning of the first half and a direct free-kick at the beginning of the second, with a spectacular hit by Idrissi, they left the finalized duel for the Sevilla interests. Ivn Romero, with a doubleI taught that there is a goal-man in the reserve team that can be important. Now Sevilla rest before starting the second leg of the preseason.

Lopetegui He wants to take advantage of the preseason to give shape, especially tactics, to the different situations that are going to be presented to him during the course. He started with three men behind and without offensive reference, as he played one of the last games of the course in Valdebebas. scar was fake ‘9’, until he had to enter En-Nesyri at half an hour. The coach had to make his first substitution at half an hour for a blow suffered by Fernando between the side and the left leg. Just a scare. He played a 4-1-4-1 and returned to the classic 4-3-3 in the second half. Of the first, he highlighted the game of possession and Nervionian position. Dominating from top to bottom. That’s right, a mistake by Jordan on an exit forced Bonus to show off, which started with the headlines. Dmitrovic enter the second period.

Many changes after the break. Lopetegui took to the field a eleven youth squad with the Serbian goal e Idrissi, one of the supposed discards. The international with Morocco scored a free-kick. A way to claim. Sevilla had more rhythm with the young. More verticality and sparkle. It is appreciated when there are many players on the field wanting to be seen, to show that they can be counted on. And the goalscorer of the subsidiary Ivn Romero did both in the afternoon. Go to the space of the small talent Carlos lvarez and, after a goalkeeper error at the start, the 20-year-old forward, renewed until 2024, dribble a defender with the spur and I defined with the outside to the long stick. Huge goal. He will score the double from the other profile and surpassing the English goalkeeper with his left. The manchego teaches Lopetegui that he has a scorer to take into account.

Sevilla win to start the preseason. Simple victory against Coventry City, of the second English division, which served for the starters to take sensations and minutes in the legs (the last to arrive only 15 minutes), while some homegrown players showed that they can have their chance in the course that starts in less than a month. Striker Ivn Romero, top gunner of the Seville Atltico last year, with an intuitive forward double, with quality and ease in definition. Lopetegui is taking note. His Seville is already around. His third project at Nervin is already in its infancy.

Datasheet

Sevilla FC: Bonus; Sergi Gmez, Fernando, Rekik, Jess Navas, Jordn, Rakitic, Juanlu; Suso, liver and scar Rodrguez .. They also played: En-Nesyri, Juanmi, Dmitrovic, Jos ngel, Aspar, Pablo Prez, Johansson, Pedro Ortiz, Pozo, Idrissi, Carlos lvarez, Ivn Romero, Ocampos and Munir.

Coventry City: Wilson; Dacosta, McFadzean, Pask, Eccles, Burroughs, Allen, Hamer, Sheaf, Gyokeres, and Waghorn. They also played: Moore, Tyler Walker, Shipley, Ryan Howley, Blaine Rowe, Jones and Bapaga.

referee: Martnez Montalbn (Murcia)

Goals: 1-0 (6 ‘) Pask, own goal. 2-0 (50 ‘) Idrissi. 3-0 (67 ‘) Ivn Romero. 4-0 (75 ‘) Ivn Romero.

Incidents: Pinatar Arena. No spectators.