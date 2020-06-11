The morning was hectic in the sports city of Seville. The Andalusian team returned to training after it transpired this weekend that four of its players, Banega, De Jong, Ocampos and Vázquez, skipped the rules of confinement by participating in a lunch with more than 10 people last Saturday. The image, uploaded to social networks by Banega’s wife, produced a cataract of reactions. The hardest was that of LaLiga, which described the conduct of the players as “inadmissible”. The four protagonists, who apologized publicly on Sunday, arrived at the sports city on Monday and the coaching staff, led by Julen Lopetegui, decided to train alone. This was demonstrated by the images taken by the Cuatro chain in a Seville sports city very similar to a bunker.

Since May 17, teams can train in groups of up to 10 players pending their collective work. De Jong was separated from the group he shared with Óliver Torres, Nolito, Fernando, Reguilón, Diego Carlos, Sergi Gómez, Rony Lopes, Navas and Jordán. Banega, Ocampos and Vázquez left the one they shared with En-Nesyri, Suso, Munir, Gudelj, Escudero and Pablo Pérez. The measure is intended to safeguard the squad from possible contagion after protocol has been breached by these players. Although there is no official confirmation, these soccer players may have to pass the coronavirus tests again when exposing themselves to a possible infection with people outside their family nucleus. Banega is one of the captains of the Andalusian squad.

Sevilla’s reaction to what happened was in charge of Monchi. The entity’s sports director is one of the few people who can access training sessions for the first squad. Monchi went to the sports city and there attended the official media of the Andalusian club. “The players have assumed their mistake. In life sometimes, even if it seems not, asking for forgiveness is not easy. They have done it and that is an example. Of course they made a mistake, but I think it is an unconscious mistake ”, clarified the Andalusian leader. “For me it is a settled issue. This is all new and has caught us all on the wrong foot. Sevilla, in terms of compliance with sports protocols, both CSD and LaLiga, is being a model club. The 10 is impossible to get, but I think that the 9.5 we are getting it. I am left with the fact that there has been an error that they have recognized and, above all, with the capacity they have had to ask for forgiveness, ”Monchi reaffirmed.

The act of asking for forgiveness was also positively valued by LaLiga, although it cannot be ruled out at the moment that there is any type of sanction against Sevilla players by the body that directs professional football.