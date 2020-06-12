Seville (Spain), Jun 11 . .- The historic derby Seville-Betis, which was played in the stadium Sánchez Pizjuán this Thursday behind closed doors after three months without competition for the pandemic of coronavirus, resumed The league Spanish with a 2-0 Sevilla win led by the Argentine Lucas Ocampos, whose team exposed more than the green and white and saw the light in the second half.

The training set Julen Lopetegui Thus consolidating his third place in the standings with goals from Ocampos, penalty, and Brazilian Fernando Reges, after a heel pass by the Argentine, at the beginning of the second half and leaves Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ unreacted in the middle of the standings, and even more after a game in which he only pressed when in the last phase and already with two goals against.

SEE MORE: They rescue soccer players who were forced into prostitution

A game full of unknowns was presented after three months without playing and due to the uncertainty of how the footballers arrived at this strange appointment with a completely empty Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.

LopeteguiPerhaps having in the chamber that up to five changes could be made in the new regulations for this resumption of the tournament, he put an alignment with some news.

The first thing was that Ocampos, who was carrying physical discomfort this week, finally entered the eleven, in which they were also in the area above Munir El Haddadi and Oliver Torres, while they waited for their opportunity the Argentine Éver Banega or his compatriot Franco ‘Mudo’ Vázquez.

Ruby He also surprised in his lineup, in which there were no players like the Algerian central defender Aïssa Mandi, the Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado, the winger Joaquín Sánchez or the team’s top scorer, Loren Morón and others such as the Brazilian Sidnei da Silva, Carles Aleñá, Cristian Tello and Borja Iglesias.

Although the Betis He made a very advanced pressure at the beginning to make it difficult for the rival, the Seville He wanted to assume his local status even though the deserted stands gave more an aspect of neutrality.

On the restart he kept the Seville more intensity and the fruit came in the 56th minute, when before the Valencian referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz pointed penalty, with consultation to the VAR included, for running over Marc Bartra to De Jong.

Ocampos He transformed it forcefully to level the scoreboard and hope that the Betis give the game another strategy, for which Rubi took the young playmaker to the field Diego Lainez in place of Tello.

¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF #SevillaFC !!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM @ Locampos15 !!! ⚪️🔴 👏🏻 # ElGranDerbi 1-0 (56´) #vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/TpBuvrBClm – Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 11, 2020

He did not have time to see the green-white reaction, because on a blackboard play, with the included heel of Ocampos, Fernando finished it in a header that made it 2-0.

Visitors improved with Lainez and his team began to press on the goal of the Czech Tomas Vaclík, who saw on a couple of occasions prowling the danger, but the Seville He also knew how to control the time until reaching the conclusion with the solvent victory.