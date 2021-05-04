Sevilla de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 11:18 AM CEST

We are having a really heart attack season at the top of the table. The European places are hotly contested but there is still nothing closed in the fight to see who will lift the league trophy this year. Thus, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are fighting to see who will finally win LaLiga Santander. In this matchday 35 Many things could be decided, since Atlético de Madrid is currently the only team that depends on itself to win the jackpot. In any case this day we have a match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

The local complex has 74 points, which is why it is placed in the second position of the table. Visitors, for their part, have 70 points, so they are in fourth place on the leaderboard.

We can enjoy the game on Sunday, May 9 at 9:00 p.m. moment in which it will be televised through Mitele Plus, Movistar LaLiga and Movistar +. Consequently, the broadcast will not be open, so a subscription to one of these platforms will be necessary to enjoy football.