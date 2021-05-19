Sevilla C wins 1-2 in the Conil fiefdom

05/19/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The Seville played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Wednesday’s match at the Municipal Field Jose António Pérez Úreba. The Conil wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Coria by a score of 0-1, accumulating a total of three defeats in a row in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Seville C won 1-2 their last match in the competition away from the Lebrijana. After the result obtained, the Conileño team is third, while the Seville It is first after the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Sevillian team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Manzorro in the 11th minute. Conil through a bit of Luque in the 26th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

The second part of the match started in an unbeatable way for him Seville C, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of his rival with a goal of Guti at 55 minutes, ending the game with a score of 1-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Conil gave entrance to Ureba Y Ramirez for Manolete Y Luque, Meanwhile he Seville gave the green light to Jaime Lopez, Diego, Elder brother, Juanma Y Pavon for Manzorro, Guti, Juan Andres, Ilies Y Peñarroya.

In the duel the referee warned with six yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Lebron, Luque, Apple tree, Molina, Gomez Y Fran paul.

With this result, the Conil he gets 27 points and the Seville it rises to 34 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Conil is against him Castilleja CF, Meanwhile he Seville C will face the Bows.

Data sheetConil:Fran, Pablo Ureba, Fran Paul, Gomez, Mario Sanchez, Cuenca, Javi Tamayo, Manolete (Ureba, min.65), Manzano, Luque (Ramirez, min.80) and MolinaSeville C:Pablo Vázquez, Juan Andrés (Nano, min.85), Otero, Peñarroya (Pavon, min.85), Capi, Ilies (Juanma, min.85), Juanmi, Guti (Diego, min.71), Manzorro (Jaime Lopez , min.46), Jacobo and NéstorStadium:Municipal Field Jose António Pérez ÚrebaGoals:Manzorro (0-1, min. 11), Luque (1-1, min. 26) and Guti (1-2, min. 55)