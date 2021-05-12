Sevilla C and Cabecense distribute the points after drawing one

05/12/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

The Seville and the Cabecense tied to one in the match held this Wednesday in the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports City. The Seville C He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Bows. On the visitors’ side, the Cabecense he was defeated 2-0 in the last game he played against the Coria. With this result, the local team was placed in first position, while the Cabecense he came in fourth place at the end of the match.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Sevillian team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Diego in minute 6. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second half came the goal for the head team, who got the tie thanks to a goal from Francis at 78 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

With this result, the Seville he gets 30 points and the Cabecense with 25 points.

Data sheetSeville C:Pablo Vázquez, Capi, Pavon, Otero, Juanma, Diego, Francis, Juanmi, Manzorro, Néstor and JacoboCabecense:Iván Casas, Gonzaga, Francis, Jose Mari, Torres, Luna, Lobo, Carlos García, Leon, Ismael Maruja and José CarlosStadium:José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports CityGoals:Diego (1-0, min. 6) and Francis (1-1, min. 78)