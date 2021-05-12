Sevilla beat Valencia with a goal from En-Nesyri to keep dreaming

The Seville He won (1-0) in his commitment against Valencia this Wednesday of LaLiga Santander match day 36, thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 66th minute, patient for continue in the final excitement of the season at the top of the table.

Those of Julen lopetegui They recovered the taste of victory in time, after a defeat and the recent draw with Real Madrid, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where Valencia defended themselves and hardly created danger. The Moroccan striker, with his 18th goal in the league, again gave Sevilla three points from the lead.

The options to be champion are few with two days to go, but the Andalusians comply to force Atlético and Real Madrid, after Barça’s draw with Levante on Tuesday. Sevilla had to be patient, En-Nesyri requested a penalty from Lato at the start, to find the gaps against a fairly closed Valencia.

Manu Vallejo was the one who gave Valencia the most danger, along with Guedes’ starts. Suso gave depth but needed the local team more, with very few arrivals in both teams. The box ‘che’ took his comfort to leave a little more after the rest but in a pressure up Fernando found En-Nesyri in the 1-0.

The changes worked in Sevilla, with the entry of Fernando himself, Acuña, Papu Gómez and later Ocampos. The local deployment kept Valencia busy again from ‘Voro’, with little to scratch the bad season, without being able to leave in danger. After that 2-2 in the 94th minute against Madrid, Sevilla complies and is still within reach of the podium of the season.