Sevilla are interested in Mateu Morey

04/01/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

With 10 games to go to the end of this season, rumors about the possible movements of the next transfer market are becoming more frequent. Sevilla, with Monchi at the helm, is nominated as one of the main actors of this period, and already begins to look for reinforcements for various positions. During the last hours, Mateu Morey’s option sounds louder and louder.

The hiring of the young Balearic defender responds to the needs of Hispanics in the right lane. At 35, Jesús Navas is no longer as fireproof as he used to be, and the party load derived from the pandemic has caused him to be injured more frequently. Aleix Vidal, for his part, has not become that decisive player who dazzled Sánchez Pizjuán during his first stage as a Sevilla player, and everything indicates that he will look for a way out in the next market.

The name of Mateu Morey is well known in Seville. During the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Borussia Dortmund right-back played as a starter both in the first leg and in the second leg, playing a great role for Sánchez Pizjuán. As reported by Radio Sevilla, the performance of the Balearic was to the liking of the Sevilla directive, so they would have activated the preparations to incorporate it for the next season.

An old acquaintance in Can Barça

Mateu Morey was one of the right-backs who generated the most enthusiasm in the Barça subsidiary. Its explosion occurred during a season in which the right lane of the Camp Nou did not have a fixed owner, so it was thought that it could make the jump to the first team. However, due to the great competition at Barça, the young Balearic decided to try his luck at Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Little by little, Mateu Morey is winning whole in the German team. This season he has already accumulated 19 appearances, many of them as a starter, and against Sevilla he played the 180 minutes. However, this irruption in the eleven borussen coincides with the injury of Thomas Meunier, owner and lord of the right lane of Signal Iduna Park. With the recovery of the Belgian on the horizon, Morey could go to La Liga in search of prominence, and Sevilla seems willing to offer him this option.