Sevilla and Alavés, for the finishing touch to a good year

05/23/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

EFE

Sevilla and Alavés close this Sunday (9:00 p.m.) LaLiga Santander 2020-21 with the last league game of the season, with nothing at stake, except the option to beat their points record in the case of Sevilla, but in the who will try to put a brilliant finishing touch on a good year.

The Seville of Julen lopetegui He comes to this duel with the flavor of farewell, with the duties done after a more than remarkable season, with his second consecutive ticket to the Champions League in his pocket five days before the end of the League.

In the case of Alavés, resurfaced by the hand of a technician, Javi calleja, who has already announced that he will continue the next campaign, faces his visit to a Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán who historically has been fatal with the tranquility of remaining in the First Division, one more year, guaranteed.

Sevilla, for the points record

The Sevilla players, after a very demanding year that began with the European Super Cup lost to Bayern Munich, have a bittersweet aftertaste of an outstanding season in which they were knocked down on the bell of the Cup final by a goal. ” extremis’ of Barcelona, ​​but in which they became firm contenders for the title until that dream faded in the last four days.

The team from the Nervión neighborhood, which has shown that it is walking on the path of growth, saw that dream evaporate after losing at home against Athletic Club (0-1) and, although later they drew in the Real Madrid field (2 -2) and beat Valencia (1-0), suffered a setback a week ago with the defeat conceded in Villarreal (4-0) in a rare match and in which he succumbed in the second half.

Even so, Sevilla, as their motto says, ‘never gives up’ and wants to dismiss a brilliant course, in the absence of more decisive or final appointments, in the best possible way. This is how he has made it clear Lopetegui, which will seek the Andalusian club’s points record in LaLiga.

The Basque coach foresees changes in the eleven, with the possibility that the Czech goal Vaclík Be the starter to say goodbye to his journey as a Sevilla player and also in defense due to the sanctions of the Brazilian central defender Diego Carlos and the Argentine left-back Marcos Acuña, to whom they would supply Sergi Gomez Y Squire, and perhaps in the core with the Croatian Rakitic, Jordan and the Argentine Papu Gomez before the bother of the Brazilian Fernando Reges.

To enjoy salvation

With salvation in your pocket Javier Calleja placeholder image could give the alternative to the less common in this game. Iñigo Cordoba, Rodrigo Ely, Javi López Y Jorge Franco “Burgui & rdquor; They will be out due to injury, and neither will the Brazilian Deyverson Silva, who concluded his loan this week, while he will return to the team Edgar Mendez after serving a penalty match.

The Albiazules will seek to maintain the level shown in a record league final stretch that has served them to continue in the top flight for the sixth consecutive season, a figure that he has never reached in his 100-year history.

The 15 points out of 24 possible achieved by the Glorious since the arrival of Javi calleja, they place them as one of the teams most in shape at the end of the championship and this was confirmed in the last game played in Mendizorroza against Granada, which ended with a 4-2 for the Alavesistas.

The Madrid coach will choose to give other players a chance, starting with the goal, where Fernando Pacheco placeholder image will leave his post to Antonio Sivera.

These changes will take place in all the lines of the albiazul team and it is likely that Alberto Rodríguez “Tachi & rdquor; play start in the center of the rear.

Manu Garcia and the youth squad Abdallahi Mohamed could form a pair in midfield, while Edgar Mendez Y Facundo Pellistri could occupy the bands with Borja Sainz and the swedish John guidetti on point.

Probable lineups

Seville: Vaclík; Jesús Navas or Aleix Vidal, Koundé, Sergi Gómez, Escudero; Jordán, Rakitic, Papu Gómez; Suso, En-Nesyri and Ocampos.

Alaves: Sivera; Ximo, Tachi, Laguardia, Duarte; Manu, Abdallahi, Pellistri, Édgar; Borja Sainz and Guidetti.

Referee: Isidro Díaz de Mera (C. Castellanomanchego)

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Time: 9:00 p.m.