Sevilla: Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez was about to reach the MLS

The Argentinian Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, end of Seville, assured this Tuesday that last January, when he still belonged to Atalanta, he received “great offers” from theto MLS American and Saudi Arabia, but their priority was the whole of Nervión.

“I had great offers from MLS and Arabia, with a lot of money, but I was not interested. I knew that there were people who wanted me to disappear in those countries,” Gomez said in an interview broadcast this Tuesday on Italian television “Sky Sport.”

Also read: Bayern Munich vs PSG: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

“My priority was Sevilla, I am very proud to have come here,” he stressed.

Gómez left Atalanta, of which he was captain, last January after staying on the sidelines due to a break with coach Gian Piero Gasperini and acknowledged that he still has a hard time watching his former team’s games.

Papu Gómez spoke about his presence in #Sevilla and it was inevitable for him to remember his departure from the Bergamo club: “Today it hurts to see my former teammates. I’m still trying to understand how it all happened. ” pic.twitter.com/IRI0NSgQy6 – ByMinutes (@por_minutos) April 6, 2021

Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández becomes a Legend of Mexican Soccer

“I am trying to understand what happened, I know that I am not the culprit. It could not continue in that way and I made the right decision. I am happy and calm about my decision,” he said.

“It’s hard for me to watch Atalanta games. It hurts me to see my former teammates play. I’m happy for them, because they are doing well, but I can’t (see them). Today I’m sad, I hope that over time I can feel something different.” , he concluded.