The importance of Severin Luthi in the successes of Roger Federer it has proven to be, after a time, unquestionable. It is one of those essential parts behind the Swiss team that sometimes seems not to be, but whose presence is noted. His serenity, his advice and his predisposition to accommodate the demands of Federer in the Davis cup They have made him a vital part of the Swiss team, but he has also made winning decisions on several occasions.

From tennis and life, the Swiss chatted on an Instagram Live with his good friend Cristopher Kas, also a professional player for many years. And what many do not know is that Severin also embarked on a tennis career, although he did not end up having the route he would have liked to have. He left it at the age of 20, but not before having faced tennis players of the stature of Gustavo Kuerten. Luthi explained why this adventure had an early end, especially considering that at 17 he was the best player in his country.

“At that age I was not very clear about what I wanted. When you are a child you also make many mistakes, and that is where I lost my way. After all, nobody cares about the reasons, the why; only results matter. Either you did it and you went far or you didn’t. “The Swiss also explained the reasons that led to his path merging with that of Federer, and it seems that Luthi started being available as a sparring player early in his career. More Later, when Roger finished his professional collaboration with Tony Roche, Luthi took his place, but it was a decision motivated by the understanding between the two, a trust that was forged during several Davis Cup qualifying rounds, in which Luthi was vice-captain in the European team.

But the perennial role as leader of the Swiss squad does not mean that Severin closes in on receive advice from outside. In fact, it could be said that the decision of a third person was key to the Swiss title. On the occasion of Davis Cup Finals in 2014Luthi decided to incorporate the Swiss team into David MacPherson, the Bryan brothers’ coach who would prepare Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka for the doubles match. The rest is history: both shone and achieved an absolutely key point for Switzerland to get the Salad Bowl. “This was largely due to MacPherson’s influence. At the time it was not a question of me being the one to run the show,” said a Luthi who also admitted receiving advice from his colleague Kas. In fact, for him, that game was “the best stunt performance in Davis Cup history.”

What is clear to Severin is that the fact of being present for so long does not mean that his style has not changed over time. At the beginning of everything, with a Federer already in the ranking elite, there were nerves everywhere in Wawrinka, Roger and himself. As the years passed, however, the characters matured and both took advantage of the greatest opportunity of all in that tie in Lille. Luthi accurately described his philosophy: “I don’t want to complicate the players with over-information at each break, but I like my arguments to be clear. I’m not there as a mere decoration.”

Finally, he confirmed what Roger himself had confessed in his last Instagram Live with Nadal: what are the recovery times on the Swiss’s knee. As the Basel tennis player said, the first six weeks after the operation passed normally, with a small “bump” in the following two. Of course, that pothole has already been overcome and, according to him, everything has returned to normal.

