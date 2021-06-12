Severely stabbed man drove to hospital to save life in Bronx



Photo: Gerardo Romo / El Diario

A man who was badly stabbed in the street drove himself to a hospital in The Bronx (NYC).

The unidentified victim managed to save his life, but until yesterday he remained hospitalized in critical condition, four days after being injured.

The NYPD reported that around 7 p.m. Monday, an unknown assailant approached the 32-year-old victim on East 149th Street in the melrose neighborhood. Later pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, detailed Pix11. According to the police, the attacker fled and the wounded man managed to get into his vehicle and reach a hospital in the area, bleeding profusely.

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack or if it was completely random. On Thursday, authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect they are looking for in connection with the stabbing.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.