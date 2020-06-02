Data collected by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) indicate that there was a trend in the growth of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in various regions of the country, between 17 and 23 May. Information from the weekly Infogripe report.

In a note, Fiocruz notes that the distance would be the best measure “to avoid hospital demand above the service capacity” and reinforces that the rates may affect the growth rate of the cases notified in the coming weeks. Only in the last few weeks, states like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Bahia and Goiás have already presented flexibility plans in quarantines. Survey made by Estadão showed on Tuesday, 3, that one in three new cases of covid-19 are registered in interior cities.

The outlook for new SARS cases suggests that the Midwest and South regions maintained a trend of accelerated growth, while the Southeast region shows signs of deceleration. Marcelo Gomes, Infogripe coordinator, also points out that considering all hospitalizations and deaths inserted in the system (not only of severe acute respiratory syndrome), the situation in the Northeast suggests maintenance of growth, although in deceleration.

“Regarding the North region, we maintain the recommendation to consult local managers to evaluate the waiting lines in relation to hospital beds, in order to assess whether the reduction in the number of weekly cases is in fact a consequence of the reduction in the number of cases in population or reflex of the inability to admit new patients “, he affirmed.

As for the numbers, the InfoGripe coordinator points out that, during the H1N1 Influenza epidemic, 90,465 cases were recorded throughout 2009 in Brazil, meeting the criteria for symptoms of SARS. Without taking into account the presence of fever, there were 100,477 cases. Without the application of any symptom filter on the records of that year inserted in the notification system, there were 202,529 cases. In 2020, SARS estimates have already surpassed all the cuts seen previously.

