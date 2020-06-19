The current situation in WWE has been described as chaotic and with good reason. WWE reported its second positive case of COVID-19 as a Developmental Talent that tested positive for the coronavirus, and the company subsequently evaluated each employee.

As reported by Tom Colohue on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, there are many talents currently re-evaluating their condition amid growing health concerns stemming from the pandemic and positive testing.

Some superstars have seen the examples of Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns and are contemplating their next move. Tom stated that Zayn and Reigns suffered the consequences of the story for choosing not to attend WWE shows, however they did not experience any personal effects.

Tom noted that an unnamed talent told him they wouldn't mind taking time off.

Concern in the WWE backstage

Tom went on to point out that there is a chance that we might see some names quietly disappear for a few weeks. Many superstars are not being used properly in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. And deciding not to appear on the recordings would not necessarily harm your position from the perspective of history.

Tom told Korey Gunz the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Regarding the fighters, I can say with certainty that several fighters are evaluating their current situation. They have seen Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns, although they may have suffered the consequences of the story, they have not suffered personal consequences. Certainly, those options are beginning to look very attractive. What I can say is that someone approached me about this, and when I asked them for more information, they essentially said that they were not going to lose anything and I quote here: “They are not using me anyway.” There are many fighters in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT that are not used or used particularly well. Why should they be there? Don’t be surprised to see some names quietly disappear for a couple of weeks.

As reported by Fightful, Kevin Owens missed the latest WWE RAW recordings after informing WWE that he would not be able to appear due to the COVID-19 positive test reported at the company.

Owens may be just one example of WWE talents expressing their desire not to work in the current circumstances and fans shouldn’t be surprised if they don’t see some names appear on television for some time.

