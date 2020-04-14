A source told . that workers who remain in the area will have to “triple shifts” to compensate those with symptoms of coronavirus.

Several workers at state oil company Pemex at the Abkatún-A complex, in shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, have been confirmed with coronaviruses after at least 21 had symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, four sources with knowledge told .. about the topic.

At the end of last week, executives from Abkatún-A reported internally that 21 oil company workers, including the on-board doctor, had presented “feverish symptoms”, according to two of the sources.

Four were transferred on Friday by air ambulance from the complex to the Pemex hospital in Ciudad del Carmen, in the state of Campeche, off the coast of which Abkatún-A is located, according to an internal document seen by ..

On Sunday a “Health intervention” with the support of local health authorities in Ciudad del Carmen and Pemex medical personnel for the “sampling”, according to another report from the state.

A source said workers who remain in the area will have to “triple shifts” to compensate those with symptoms of coronavirus. Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cases and whether that would lead to the temporary closure of the facility.

Abkatún-A is part of the Abkatún-Pol-Chuc complex, which produces around 172,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil. Pemex currently pumps around 1.6 million bpd, without accounting for those produced with partners, according to its own data.

The Abkatún-A Process Center has a housing platform for 225 people, a production platform, a compression platform, a connection platform and a drilling platform in addition to two burners. They are all interconnected by bridges.

The coronavirus epidemic, which erupted in China late last year, has killed at least 115,000 people, according to a . count. (Rts)