As some may know, Samsung recently released its new high-end cell phone with Galaxy S20 and its variants, S20 + and S20 Ultra, which recently arrived in Argentina. Although they are rather expensive phones, the Korean company assured that the quality of them is worth it. Still, the first reports of problems with these models have started to arrive, and one in particular with the Galaxy S20 Ultra caught a lot of attention.

According to several users, in the case of this model, the glass surrounding the rear camera began to crack. While some simply experienced a small crack in the glass, others reported that the glass broke abruptly. There are already many confirmed cases of this problem, which are recounting their experiences in a thread within the Samsung public forum.

The interesting thing is that they claim that they were not doing anything with the phone, when they realized that this part was breaking. Some even claim that it was simply on a table and, once they looked at it, a crack had appeared in the glass. In all cases, they assure that they did not release him, nor did they treat him roughly. So far, no official response has been received from the Korean tech company. However, some forum experts have given their opinion on this matter.

Although they have no relationship with the company, they are people who claim to have vast knowledge of their products. They couldn’t give a reason why this is happening with the S20 Ultra, but they did recommend getting closer to support, although most smartphone tech fixes are closed for the pandemic right now. As if this were not enough, phone insurance does not cover physical damage.

Still, the confused and angry people who posted on the forum expect Samsung to make an exception to this, as this is a well-documented issue and the phone comes out around $ S1400. Some tech portals theorize that it may be either a flaw that only a few specific devices share, or a problem with the S20 Ultra’s camera setup, which is larger than usual and may break if pressed against a surface or concrete environment.

Source: Elintransigente.com

