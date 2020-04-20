A series of new research suggests that many more people would have passed the new coronavirus without showing symptoms, fueling hopes that it may be much less deadly than originally feared.

While this is clearly good news, it also implies that it is impossible to know who might be contagious. That complicates decisions about returning to work, school, and normal life.

Silent infections were reported in the past week at a homeless shelter in Boston, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, pregnant women from a New York hospital, several European countries, and California.

25% of those infected may show no symptoms, according to the head of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For his part, the vice president of the General Staff, General John Hyten, estimated that this percentage could be up to 60% or 70% among military personnel.

Neither of those numbers is definitive because they are based on imperfect and inadequate testing systems, said Dr. Michael Mina of the Harvard School of Public Health.

However, he noted, as a whole they indicate that “we have erred by huge, huge margins” when estimating the total numbers of infections, he noted.

Worldwide, more than 2.3 million infections and more than 160,000 deaths have been confirmed. The virus has caused almost unprecedented social and economic damage since its existence was reported in early January.

Based on known cases, health authorities have noted that the virus often causes mild or moderate flu-like symptoms. But more and more evidence indicates that a considerable number of those infected do not have any symptoms.

In Iceland, 6% of the population were tested to see how many had gone through undetected infections, and concluded that around 0.7% of the people tested were positive. A 13% riskier group also tested positive for recent foreign travel or exposure to someone sick.

Aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, where a crew member died from the virus, “the approximate numbers are that 40% are asymptomatic,” said Vice Admiral Phillip Sawyer, deputy commander of naval operations. The figure could vary if more people develop symptoms in the future, he warned.

In New York, a hospital tested all pregnant women who came to give birth over a two-week period. Almost 14% of those who arrived without symptoms of coronavirus turned out to have it. Of the 33 positive cases, 29 had no symptoms upon arrival, although some showed later.

Earlier, tests on passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship revealed that almost half of those who tested positive had no symptoms at the time. The researchers estimate that 18% of those infected never show symptoms.

These studies used tests that detect remnants of the virus in the throat and nostrils, and that may not identify all cases. A person can test negative one day if there is not a high concentration of virus, and then test positive the next.

Also, a person may not show symptoms until after the test. A Japanese study noted that more than half of the asymptomatic positives had been found ill afterward.

There may be better answers in newer tests that test the blood for antibodies, substances that the immune system makes to fight the virus. But the reliability of these tests is also yet to be determined.

Furthermore, data from individual ships, maternity units and counties cannot be extrapolated to the situation elsewhere. And many of the numbers come from spot checks on small groups, not from research on large populations over time.

If infections turn out to be more widespread than originally thought, more people may have developed some degree of immunity to the virus. That could curb contagion through group immunity, but scientists caution that much remains to be known about whether mild cases confer immunity, and how long it could last.

It will likely be months before reliable tests are done to answer these and other questions, such as how many people have been infected and the virus’s actual death rate, which has only been estimated at the moment.

