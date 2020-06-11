While in some cities in the United States, COVID-19 cases have

Down, in others, the story is completely different.

In 14 states this month they have recorded the highest number of cases in a

only week since the pandemic exploded, according to the latest figures.

Among those states are Florida, Texas, California, Arizona, Arkansas, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon and Kentucky, while in Puerto Rico there was also an increase.

“As the number of people taking the test increases, obviously

There must be an increase in the number of people who will test positive. But no

necessarily because the virus is spreading, “said the medical technologist,

Ileana Maldonado.

Although the pandemic is still alive, the effects could have been much worse. According to a study published in the journal Nature, the measures that were taken and that paralyzed the United States prevented an additional 60 million people from getting the virus.

“Avoid large crowds between people in schools, at work, in offices. This is the new standard that we will all have to follow. At least until we have a vaccine that is effective, ”said epidemiologist René Nájera.

And with the massive protests following the death of African-American George Floyd,

experts are concerned about an increase in cases.

The White House expert and adviser gave his recommendations for those who decide to attend one of the protests for the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the Government’s efforts against COVID-19,

He said that although he understands and shares the frustration of people around the

racism, it is also concerned about public health.

But for many protesters, racism is also a health problem

public, such as the coronavirus.

Experts insist that we must not let our guard down in what remains of the

year, as the concern is that there will be another wave of the virus during the fall and

winter.