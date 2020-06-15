A group of four sharks moving very close to the shore in South Beach were caught.

. –

Miami.- Various sharks were sighted this Wednesday near the shore on the beaches of Miami Beach, which for the first time in 12 weeks are open to the public, although with special measures to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Local television channels published images taken from the air of a group of four sharks moving very close to the shore in South Beach, the part of Miami Beach where more bathers are concentrated.

A crystalline sea allowed them to be seen from the beach, which is why people are not seen in the water in these images.

The United States was the country where the most unprovoked attacks by sharks There were humans in 2019, a year in which there was a notable decrease in the number of these incidents but the average number of deaths caused by the sharks was maintained, according to the annual report of the University of Florida.

Of the 64 unprovoked attacks of sharks confirmed in 2019, which contrasts with an average of 82 in the last 5 years, 41 were in US waters and of these 21 in Florida, 9 in Hawaii, 3 in California and 3 in North Carolina.

The other countries where there were such attacks were Australia (11), the Bahamas (2), South Africa (1), the Spanish Atlantic archipelago of the Canary Islands (1), Mexico (1), Cuba (1), Israel (1 ), Guam (1), French Polynesia (1), Caribbean Islands (1), New Caledonia (1) and Reunion Island (1).

The Local10 channel today indicates on its website that during the time that the beach was closed to the public by COVID-19 the sharks they recovered their space as it has happened with other animals in different places during confinement.

No incident was reported with the sharks on the day when Miami residents and the first tourists to the city were reunited with the beaches.

The sun was bright in the morning and as the day progresses some cloudiness has appeared.

Miami-Dade is the main focus of COVID-19 in the state of Florida and the cases accumulated since March 1 in this county now number more than 20,000.

Across the state, the number of confirmed cases reached 67,371 today, with 1,371 new ones accounted for in the last 24 hours.

Deaths meanwhile already number 2,801, 34 of them in the last 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health. .