With the sudden death of four merchants in the La Mascota market in Diriamba, many sections remain closed and the vendors who attend report that they do so out of necessity and because they have to pay debts, despite the fear of contracting the coronavirus disease. .

Eliú Aguilar is one of them. He sells used clothing in the northern sector of the shopping center. “There are sections that have been open for ten and three days. Sometimes some close early and people leave at 12:00 noon, “he says.

His wife was the one who ran the business, but now he does it, wearing a mask and constantly washing his hands with alcohol, soap and water. “We can’t both get sick and for whatever reason I go to the hospital and she stays looking after the children. There is fear of catching us, of course, because no one is immune to the virus, but if we learn to take care of ourselves, I think we can continue working, “highlights the dealer.

Grocery and food businesses in the Diriamba market are also closed, because their owners fear catching the Covid. LA PRENSA / MYNOR GARCÍA.

To maintain hygienic measures, she says that when she returns home, she gets to bathe and change her clothes.

Big losses

Before the first coronavirus case in Nicaragua was reported, according to Aguilar, he sold clothing between 800 and 2,000 cordobas daily. Now it does not even reach half of those figures. “Customers who owe, are not coming to pay and collections do not stop. We expect banks to breathe for at least four months, until this average normalizes. Nobody wants to look bad and what worries us most is that our credit record is stained and we cannot apply for new loans, ”he adds.

Another who is afraid of contagion from Covid is Álvaro García, a seller of perishables and hardware items. The death of the dealers, ensures that it affected him too much and that from there he has taken seriously the hygienic recommendations that have been released through the social media and social networks. It is also concerned that the Administration has so far not fumigated the facilities of the shopping center.

LA PRENSA / MYNOR GARCÍA

“People no longer want to enter here because of the same pandemic, they are afraid and apparently they stay at home, because after 12:00 noon, there is nothing here. It is few people and sales have dropped. All this is a risk and God is the only one who is with us ”, García confides.

Debts and the search for food for him and his family, is what also forces him to attend the market daily. Also to Leyser Ruiz, egg seller.

Between fear, faith and measures

In a tour that LA PRENSA carried out in said market, it was corroborated that sections of the used clothing, meat and clothing and miscellaneous items sector are closed. Perishables marchers and those who survive from the sale of tortillas have also been absent.

Donald Saballos, who is dedicated to making jewelry, says that the modules began to close since last week and that several of his friends who took this initiative, told him that they did it to self-fortify themselves. There are other people who took shelter since this past Monday. “If this gets uglier, I think we should suspend work and each one for his home,” says the goldsmith.

In this market, most dealers wear face masks for their safety and those who do not, argue that it hinders them and that God will protect them from the virus.

“The fear of catching always exists, but one out of necessity has to go out and do their shopping, but always taking their measures and above all entrusting themselves to God”, Massiel Portillo (buyer). THE PRESS / Mynor García.