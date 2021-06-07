Several scientists, against ‘Cuarto Milenio’ for this label during the interview with Paz Padilla

Paz Padilla in ‘Cuarto Milenio’. (Photo: Four)

The presenter of Sálvame Paz Padilla was this Sunday in Cuarto Milenio, the program that Iker Jiménez presents. The also actress and comedian, who came to present her book The humor of my life, left some statements that have caused a lot of excitement and that made her a trending topic on Twitter.

After recounting an event of her little niece on the same afternoon of the death of her husband, Antonio Juan Vidal, Padilla began to explain the biodecoding.

“My friend is a biodecoder, something wonderful that I advise everyone. They are people who study emotions because emotion is something that we do not know how to control or understand. Neither manage it. We understand very well hatred, anger, envy, but emotions such as sadness or love do not, ”he said.

Padilla went on to say that her friend helped Antonio accept death: “First she tried to help him so that he would know where all the suffering he had was coming from. I know that stress made him sick, because his immune system lowered ”.

“She helped him understand emotions, to let go of ballast, to the problems of his mother, of his daughter, of work. To accept their passage through life and death as a pleasant way ”, he said.

When he told her that he had passed away, she replied that it was done, that it was fine. “At first it shocked me, but then I understood that I also felt that feeling of love. I understood that he had completed his stage, he had come here, he had done what he had to do and now he had to continue his journey ”, he acknowledged.

While Padilla was speaking, a sign was issued saying that “biodecoding is a branch of alternative medicine …

