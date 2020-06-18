© Provided by .

Iraqi workers clean the Al Sinek bridge, which connects the district of that name with that of Salhiyeh, next to the Green Zone, on February 12, 2020 in Baghdad

Several rockets hit early Thursday morning in the Green Zone of Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, in what was the fifth such attack in 10 days, a security source from that area told ..

. journalists heard at least three explosions, followed by the sound of sirens from the Green Zone. No damage or casualties were reported.

As on previous occasions, the shooting was not claimed, although Washington often imputes it to pro-Iran armed groups.

It is the second attack since June 8 in the vicinity of the American embassy. Since then, other rocket fire has also been recorded twice against the Baghdad airport, where US soldiers are deployed and which is currently closed due to the pandemic; and against a base north of Baghdad, Taji, where there are also Washington troops.

Since October 2019, there have been around thirty attacks against US soldiers and diplomats in Iraq.

On June 11, the United States announced its intention to reduce its military presence in Iraq, five months after the death of the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, in a Washington drone attack on Baghdad. Last year, there were about 5,200 US soldiers deployed to Iraq.