Athletes are getting organized to pass the time in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Several professional drivers will participate in a virtual car race called “Not the Australian Grand Prix” (Not the Aus GP in English), in reference to the first race of the Formula 1 season which was canceled due to of the spread of Covid-19.

The event will take place late Sunday afternoon (6.45 p.m.) and will be broadcast live on the Internet, notably on Twitch, the streaming platform dedicated to video games. The players will compete on F1 2019, the simulation published by Codemasters.

A Vergne initiative

Jean-Éric Vergne, double French Formula E champion and former Formula 1 driver at Toro Rosso, is behind this initiative. On social networks, “JEV” had publicly launched the “idea” to its counterparts to pass the time by meeting on an online video game. Because like many disciplines, motor sport is also paralyzed by the epidemic. The first three Formula 1 meetings have been postponed (Australia, Bahrain and Vietnam) and Formula E has decided to suspend the championship for two months.

Lando Norris, a big fan of racing video games, will be there. The participation of McLaren’s young British driver in Formula 1 has also been confirmed with his avatar in F1 2019. Several Formula E drivers will also take the wheel, as will Belgian football goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. To these prestigious names are added experienced gamers well known in racing simulations.

NBA game on Twitch

Other similar initiatives are in preparation. Drivers from the American NASCAR championship are also organizing to compete in a race on the iRacing simulation. There is also talk of an event with several champions, including the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Beyond motorsport, the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks have announced that they will continue the season by competing in the NBA 2K20 game. The two franchises will be represented by professional gamers.