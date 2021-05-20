several people spot a cougar that wanders freely through the streets of the city

Authorities in San Francisco (California, USA) on Wednesday alerted residents to thein the presence of a cougar that has been sighted on several occasions during the last hours walking freely through the streets of the city.

“If you come across the cougar, try to pretend that you are as big as possible, do not turn your back on him, protect the children and do not run “, City Councilor Hillary Ronen posted on her Twitter account.

I just talked with the homeowner in the Portola District that captured the footage of the mountain lion. She gave me the original video which is a bit clearer than the one I posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/HBEZnwyI9A – Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) May 19, 2021

The animal has been sighted in the residential neighborhood of Bernal Heights, where the security cameras of several houses they have caught him hanging around gardens and alleys, especially at night. For their part, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the San Francisco Animal Care and Control Agency have posted warning messages in the neighborhood and have increased the presence of personnel in the area. Even so, they assure that it is most likely that the feline has returned or is about to return to the mountainous area to the south of the city.

Cougars, who normally avoid contact with humans as much as possible, live in the vicinity of San Francisco, although historically it had been very rare for them to enter the city. However, in recent times sightings of these big cats in the city They are no longer so rare, as California’s chronically dry conditions lead them to go to residential areas in search of water and food.

Mountain Lion Update: There were 2 unconfirmed sightings last night. According to Cal Fish & Wildlife 🦁 was still in Bernal as of 3am. Animal Control Officers were on scene.The 🦁 is about 2 yrs old & 100 pounds. Do not expect any movement before nighttime as 🦁 is nocturnal. – Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) May 19, 2021

According to the United States National Park Service, if an encounter with a cougar occurs, keep calm and try to intimidate it pretending to be as big as possible (wearing jackets and other clothing, for example) and raising your voice. In no case should you turn your back to the feline, crouch or run, since then the puma would identify the human as a prey and could attack him.