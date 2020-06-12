Several officers injured in a California shooting. Several police officers were wounded Thursday in separate shootings with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a police officer a day earlier. The suspect was “insured and was not responding,” authorities said.

Miami World / Local 10

Dozens of police have been searching for Mason James Lira, 26, since early Wednesday morning when authorities said he opened fire on the Paso Robles police station on the Central Coast of California and then shot a deputy county sheriff of San Luis Obispo in the face. The assistant is in serious condition.

A Arroyo Grande police officer helping with the search was wounded in an exchange of fire with Lira around 3 p.m., according to a post on the Arroyo Grande city website saying the wound was not fatal.

Later, after a second exchange of fire, the Paso Robles Police Department tweeted “Suspect Shot Down.” Several officers injured. ” Its conditions were not immediately known.

A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department said Lira was “insured and not responding.”

Police say Lira opened fire on the police station around 4 am Wednesday. Two sheriff’s deputies heard gunshots and responded, but did not see the attacker until they were out of their patrol car and under fire.

Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, was hit in the face. His partner shot and dragged Dreyfus behind a patrol car. Dreyfus, who was able to communicate by radio that he had been shot, underwent surgery on Thursday and was under surveillance.

While officers were searching for Lira, they received a report of a body near a train station and found a 58-year-old man shot to death on the tracks. It appeared to be a passerby who was camping overnight. Police believe Lira was responsible for the murder.

While police were searching for Lira, his father told The Associated Press that his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, Asperger syndrome, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. José Lira said that his son has been in and out of jail and treatment centers.

José Lira said that his son often thinks he is a special agent or a soldier. Although authorities have described the attack on the Paso Robles police station as an ambush, his father believes it may have been a suicide attempt.

“Live in a fantasy world,” said José Lira. “He has no problems with the police.”