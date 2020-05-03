Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo

New York . .- Several NGOs and New York City councilors denounced this Tuesday that federal and local authorities are ignoring day-to-day workers and undocumented immigrants and have requested financial incentives and that they be provided with material from protection against COVID-19.

“As migrant laborers and workers in New York City, who ensure that our city continues to operate safely in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis (…), these workers and their families are being left behind once again” , they assure in a statement signed by the Worker’s Justice Project (WJP) and Day Labor Workforce Initiative (DLWI) platforms.

Organizations say New York immigrants make up “almost half” of the city’s workforce and are experiencing the highest unemployment rate.

“Providing financial support to these workers will ensure that our communities are not going to be devastated by this crisis and that the economic recovery of the entire city is faster.”

They also stress that 70% of undocumented workers offer essential cleaning and food delivery services to homes.

Their claims have been collected by New York City Councilors Carlos Menchaca, Carlina Rivera and Debi Rose.

“Day laborers and migrant workers put their safety at risk by working to ensure that our workplaces and homes are clean and sanitized, that our food reaches the home and that essential services continue to be guaranteed to those in need,” he says. the note, which affects the difficulties these workers are experiencing.

For all these reasons, they ask the state and the city of New York to offer direct incentives to people in this group who cannot access official services such as unemployment aid and to guarantee “the support and protection of day laborers. and other front-line workers, the payment of dangerousness, as well as protection against theft of wages and other forms of labor abuse. EFE