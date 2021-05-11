Several killed in a shooting at a school in Kazan (Russia)

At least Nine people, including eight children, have died this Tuesday in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, located in the southwest of the country, as confirmed by the local emergency service.

According to various media, two attackers have entered the building and shot the students and the teacher. Several students have escaped the shooting by jumping out of the window, add the same sources.

“Nine people have died, including eight children and a teacher. Ten people have been injured, four of whom are hospitalized “, have indicated sources of the organism mentioned by the Russian agency of the news TASS.

One of the two attackers, aged 17, has been arrested, while the second could have been killed by the Police inside the building from school.

Likewise, another source from the emergency services cited by the Sputnik news agency has indicated that after the shots there was an explosion. The prosecutor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Ildus Nafikov, has traveled to the scene and has ordered an investigation into the event.

Kazan is a Russian city located about 800 kilometers from Moscow, known as “the third capital of Russia”, has more than 1.2 million inhabitants and the largest in the predominantly Muslim region of Tatarstan.