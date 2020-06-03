Several people have died in the last week in the United States during protests over the murder of George Floyd that ended in violence and looting

Miami World / AP

One of the victims was the owner of a restaurant in Louisville that gave food to agents. Another was “Mr. Indianapolis ”, a talented former soccer player. Another was an agent who worked during a protest.

The deaths have been overshadowed by shocking images of the chaos now engulfing cities across the country, from riot police tactics to violence, vandalism, and arson. But thousands have also peacefully marched against police brutality and racism.

Many of the people killed were black, exacerbating the tragedy, and dozens more have been injured in various altercations.

The death toll and circumstances are still being determined in many cities.

Such is the case in Louisville, where officers tried to disperse a crowd on Monday, heard gunshots, and responded to shots, killing the owner of a barbecue restaurant, David McAtee. Since then, the mayor fired the city’s police chief after discovering that officers at the scene did not activate their body cameras. Authorities are already investigating.

McAtee, 53, was an African-American man known for gifting food to officers who attended his location.

The protests in Louisville escalated with the death of Floyd, but from days before, people began to mobilize for the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by eight shots in March when anti-drug agents arrived at her home with a search warrant. No drugs were found in the home.

In Oakland, federal agent Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died when someone shot from a vehicle while he was working guarding a court during a protest.

In Indianapolis, Chris Beaty, 38, a former Indiana University player, died during protests over the weekend.

Calvin L. Horton Jr., 43, died outside a pawn shop in Minneapolis; In Omaha, Nebraska, James Scurlock, 22, died after an altercation with the owner of two bars. The last four victims were also black.